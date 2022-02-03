Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,681 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $64,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 95,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $97.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.