Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $163.32 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.17% of Booking worth $163,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,440.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,334.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,015.66 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

