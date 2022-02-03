Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $238.15 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,411 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Enbridge worth $238,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

ENB opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

