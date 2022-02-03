Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $85.93 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,907 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Roblox worth $85,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

