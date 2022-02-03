Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.48% of AmerisourceBergen worth $121,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

ABC opened at $136.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

