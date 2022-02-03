Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Anthem worth $81,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.89. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

