Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 988 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 21,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,790,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,062,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,155,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,284.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,368.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

