Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $256.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

