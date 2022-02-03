Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.