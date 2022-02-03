Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $28,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.