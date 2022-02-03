Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 162,360 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,744,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.