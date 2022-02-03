Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

