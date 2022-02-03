Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $229,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.25 and a 200-day moving average of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.55.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

