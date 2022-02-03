Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 5,996 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,158 shares of company stock worth $29,055,620. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

