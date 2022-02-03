Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $48.49 million and $543,642.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00113092 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

