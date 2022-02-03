Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Frank M. Semple Sells 28,000 Shares

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mplx stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 75,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Mplx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

