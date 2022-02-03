Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NYSE MPLX opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Mplx has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.
About Mplx
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.
