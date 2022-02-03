Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 2,933.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. Mplx has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

