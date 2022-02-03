MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 207.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

