MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 33,457 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.00 and a 200-day moving average of $582.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

