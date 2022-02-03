MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $10.42 Million in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.18% of Everbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.