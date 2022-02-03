MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.24 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 172.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE K opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

