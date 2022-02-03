MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $4.25 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $51,766,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

