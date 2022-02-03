MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $8.49 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

USB stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

