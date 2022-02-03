MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.61. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

