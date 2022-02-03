My DeFi Pet Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $1.13 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.47 or 0.07135814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.69 or 0.99727551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054217 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

