NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.68

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.68 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 49.90 ($0.67). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 2,004 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £22.47 million and a P/E ratio of -26.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

