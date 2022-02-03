Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $446.00

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 471 ($6.33), with a volume of 1543281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 760 ($10.22) to GBX 690 ($9.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £345.90 million and a P/E ratio of -351.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

