Name Change Token (NCT) Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $130,798.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00114847 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,799,048 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

