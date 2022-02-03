NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.43

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and traded as low as $58.70. NASB Financial shares last traded at $58.70, with a volume of 6,985 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.15.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

