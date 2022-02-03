National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

