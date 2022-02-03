National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.70.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

