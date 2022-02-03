National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $245.32

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.32 ($3.30) and traded as high as GBX 264.80 ($3.56). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 254.20 ($3.42), with a volume of 617,509 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.57) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340 ($4.57).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.