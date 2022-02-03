National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,816. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

