National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NGG opened at $74.88 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

