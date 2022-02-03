NativeCoin Trading Down 37% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $208,798.03 and approximately $12.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00181054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00375899 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

