Natixis Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 963,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,802,000. Natixis owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

