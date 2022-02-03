Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92,582 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,094,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,284.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,368.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

