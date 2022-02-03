Natixis Has $101.86 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Natixis lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,883 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $101,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.