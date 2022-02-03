Natixis Has $238.69 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Natixis boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $238,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,650.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,104.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 290,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

