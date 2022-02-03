Natixis Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Natixis increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 267.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,903 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $126,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 199,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 764.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 610,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,809,000 after purchasing an additional 540,228 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,516,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.