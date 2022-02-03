Natixis Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,215,894 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,851,000. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Walmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

