Natixis Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,626 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.20% of DocuSign worth $103,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -209.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

