Natixis Sells 117,871 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117,871 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Netflix were worth $102,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

