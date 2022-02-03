Natixis Sells 19,188 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.5% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $143,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,583 shares of company stock worth $54,615,958. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $135.41 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

