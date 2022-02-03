NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $258.10

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 258.10 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 252.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 25554357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.39).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.97).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 220.24. The company has a market cap of £28.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

