NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.44

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion and a PE ratio of -48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

