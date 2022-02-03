Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 11% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.02 million and $49,227.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002814 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008753 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,763,263 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

