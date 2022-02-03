NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Trading Down 0%

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,805 ($24.27) and last traded at GBX 1,824.77 ($24.53). 81,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 72,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,825 ($24.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market cap of £853.46 million and a PE ratio of 166.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,801.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,668.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.41. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In other news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg purchased 16,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($402,071.79).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

