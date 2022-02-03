Needham & Company LLC Trims SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $300.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $45.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.21. 14,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.12, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SiTime by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

