Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.12

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 10393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

